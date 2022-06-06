How Did Hayley React?

Hough called his fiancée’s initial reaction to him popping the question “priceless” especially since she didn’t see it coming. “I had her gone all day on this helicopter ride to Yosemite which is one of our very special places. At the end of the day, she was pretty tired and kind of ready to go home and just eat some dinner and relax,” he remembered. “When we pulled up, she saw a little bit of candlelight in the window. Her initial reaction was, ‘Babe you’re going to burn the house down, did you leave the candles burning?’”

The Emmy winner told Us that he didn’t react to Erbert’s candle comment, instead he just “walked up” to the house quietly. “The whole time she just kept saying, ‘Babe, what’s happening? Babe, what’s happening?’ When we walked into the house the music was playing and everything was just perfect,” he said.