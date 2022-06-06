What Made the Moment Special?

Hough chose to get down on one knee at his and Erbert’s home, telling Us that the location really made the proposal “so special” and right for them as a couple. “I was going to do it on a big boat or on a cliff somewhere or this amazing exotic location, and the more I kept planning those proposals, I just kept thinking to myself, ‘Something doesn’t feel right about that,’” he recalled. “The more I thought about it, the more I realized that the most special place for us is our home. This is where we built our relationship, this is where we quarantined for two years and spent every single day together and through all that we became closer and more in love and stronger.”

The Nashville alum noted that it was “very special” that he was “able to surprise” his love. “She’s impossible to surprise. The fact that she had no idea, I really felt like that was a big win for me because she was really caught off guard,” he continued. “And that was always my hope and I was able to make that happen.”