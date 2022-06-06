Why Hayley Is The One

“We’ve been through so many ups and downs over the past seven years, and I know that we can get through absolutely anything,” the former World of Dance judge revealed as to how he knew the professional dancer would be his life partner. “We will grow as we go and that we will grow together. We’re both willing to put in the work and willing to change together and do whatever it takes to be together. I think just knowing that there’s this love [makes it so] there’s this confidence in our relationship.”