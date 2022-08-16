August 2022
In a joint interview with ESPN’s Kay-Rod Cast, Rodriguez recalled staying over at Jeter’s house when they were both still playing for the MLB.
“He was the ultimate bachelor,” the athlete shared of Jeter’s former lifestyle. “A great example of that is you open his fridge, there was nothing there.”
Rodriguez joked, “He does have some cereal, so now I’m eating Lucky Charms, no milk, I get a little orange juice, put it on the Lucky Charms and that was my breakfast of champions.”
While Jeter claimed that he couldn’t remember the details of his past too well, he admitted that not much has changed. “My fridge still doesn’t have much in it to be quite honest,” he said.
