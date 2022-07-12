February 2009

After Sports Illustrated reported that Rodriguez tested positive for steroids, Jeter publicly expressed support for his friend. “You have to give him the benefit of the doubt,” Jeter told reporters at the time. “My initial reaction is, let him respond. Give him the respect to respond to it before you pass judgment.”

He was also quick to note, however, that he had personally never used steroids or any other performance-enhancing substances. “One thing that’s irritating and really upsets me a lot is when you hear people say that everybody did it,” he told The New York Times. “Everybody wasn’t doing it. … I’ve heard that on more than one occasion. That’s not true. That’s the thing that’s most upsetting to me.”