July 2022

In his ESPN docuseries, The Captain, Jeter revealed that Rodriguez’s Esquire interview was the thing that made him question their friendship. “Those comments bothered me because, like I said, I’m very, very loyal,” the ESPY Award winner explained. “As a friend, I’m loyal. I just looked at it as, ‘I wouldn’t have done it.’ … But then it goes back to the trust, the loyalty. This is how the guy feels. He’s not a true friend, is how I felt. Because I wouldn’t do it to a friend.”

Rodriguez, for his part, said he felt guilty about the comments at the time but doesn’t regret them. “When that came out, I felt really bad about it,” he explained. “I saw the way it was playing out. The way it was written, I absolutely said exactly what I said. It was a comment that I stand behind today. It was a complete tsunami. It was one of the greatest teams ever. To say that you don’t have to focus on just one player is totally fair.”