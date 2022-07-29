July 2022

Following the premiere of Jeter’s seven-part docuseries The Captain, the former Yankee shortstop revealed that there was no lingering tension between him and his former teammate.

“No, there is no wedge. Everything’s good,” he told Good Day New York while promoting the ESPN show. “I know people to this day, when I go places, that’s one of the first things that they ask me about, but there are no issues between Alex and I at all.”

He added, “There were things that I kept private. My job, being the captain of the Yankees, was to limit distractions and in order to limit distractions, I know sometimes I didn’t create much controversy,” he explained. “I talked about things one time and that was the end of it.”