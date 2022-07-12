May 2017

The duo were seated next to each other for a CNBC interview promoting their charity work, but ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard claimed Jeter was unhappy about the situation. “I actually learned, factually, that Jeter was beside himself angry at that interview he had to do with Alex Rodriguez, first and foremost, because nobody told him he’d have to be sitting there next to Alex Rodriguez,” Le Batard said at the time.

That same month, Rodriguez did not join his former teammates at Yankee Stadium for Jeter’s retirement ceremony. “I watched the whole thing,” he told reporters after the event. “It was quite a ceremony.” He also congratulated Jeter during a Fox Sports broadcast, saying: “What a tremendous honor, what a great career — long overdue. Probably should have done this after your second or third championship. As everybody knows, Yankee Stadium is the house that Derek Jeter built. A tremendous honor and I hope you enjoy your day.”