Alex Rodriguez

“To The Captain Derek Jeter – congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era,” the former third baseman wrote on Instagram. “It was the rock n jock MTV game (in our teal uniforms) that we shared a cab to the stadium from our hotel and said, man if we can sign a lifetime contract for a million dollars and 5+ years we would do it. I’m glad we did not have a pen or contract. I was lucky to be by your side on the left side of the infield for so many years. I needed you more than you needed me. You were our #tablesetter on our magical 2009 run and I can’t thank you enough. #RE2PECT.”