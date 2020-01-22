Bernie Williams

“My first recollection of Derek was in ’92 or ’93 when I saw this big wide-eyed skinny guy on the other side of the cage in Fort Lauderdale. I didn’t see him again until ’95 when he played a couple of games with the team,” the former center fielder said in a statement. “After that he was a mainstay with the team after they decided to give him the job in ’96. According to him he said I didn’t talk to him for the first three or four years of his career, but I have a different recollection of that! All kidding aside, I remember sitting in the back of the plane with him, playing my guitar, and if he was in a good mood, he’d sing a little Lionel Ritchie with me, but most of the time he’d tell me to shut up because I was being too loud. Derek, congratulations. It’s a well-deserved honor. I’m proud to say that I was your teammate and your friend. You were the best teammate that anybody could ever have. You were the captain and carried that responsibility with dignity. Everything that is great about being a Yankee, you exemplified. I can’t wait to celebrate with you this summer.”