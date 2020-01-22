Brian Cashman

“When we drafted Derek Jeter with the sixth pick in the 1992 Draft, he had obvious physical talent, however what truly set him apart and put him on the path to Cooperstown was his burning desire to win and a personal drive to be the very best player he could be,” the Yankees general manager said in a statement. “From the outset, he played the game the right way, and his confidence was contagious. So often it felt that he would not be denied, and that belief rubbed off on his teammates, leading to so many victories over so many years. He provided countless memories for our fans, and it’s clear how much he will always mean to them. Thanks to Derek, we reached the pinnacle of the baseball world five times, and he will forever be a defining player of his generation. Congratulations on an honor well-earned.”