David Cone

“Derek, I’ll never forget Opening Day 1996. You had a Hall of Fame day as your first day as the everyday shortstop, going 2-for-4 with a big home run and an unbelievable catch over your shoulder. Twenty years later you never slowed down,” the former pitcher said in a statement. “You are one of the greatest to play the game without a doubt, and you are the most even-keeled, turn-the-page-type player I have ever been around. Congratulations on making the Hall of Fame, brother – well-deserved!”