Mariano Rivera

“It’s going to be a very special day standing next to Derek in Cooperstown this summer,” the Hall of Famer said in a statement. “He had such a deep desire to win, and that singular commitment to his team is what made him so special. Derek prided himself on being a consistent presence. No moment was too big. He was fearless, and he was the type of leader we knew we could count on year after year. I feel so fortunate that he was a teammate and friend for my entire career, and I congratulate him on this great honor.”