Tino Martinez

“What made Derek Jeter so special was the way he carried himself on and off the field for 20 years. He came to the ballpark every single day ready to play. He never made any excuses if he was hurt or injured. He didn’t make any excuses if he was 0-for-5 or 0-for-20. He was a great teammate, the leader of our team, a leader for Major League Baseball and a great role model for everyone,” the former first baseman said in a statement. “He was a special player who went out there and competed every single day for 20 years, and he’s getting rewarded for it today. Derek is one of my favorite teammates and one of the greatest players of all time. I’m happy to say I was a teammate of his and lucky to have seen him play for so many years.”