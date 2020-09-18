Real Estate

Derek Jeter Is Selling His Tampa Mansion for $29 Million: Take a Look Inside!

By
Derek Jeter Is Selling His Tampa Mansion 29 Million Go Inside
 Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Image
7
5 / 7
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Chef’s Kiss

Derek’s home features a kitchen that any chef would approve of.

Back to top