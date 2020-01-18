August 2013

“I’ve never in my life met anyone like Chris,” Hartsock said after her final date with Siegfried. “I just feel so lucky to be that person that is receiving his love, because I’ve never felt anyone has loved me as much as I have loved them. It’s hard, because I feel guilty. Like, how could I not have loved him from the beginning?”

The mortgage broker proposed by the end of the episode. “Desiree Hartsock,” he said. “I want to be your first, and I want to be your last. Will you marry me?”