October 2016

The twosome welcomed their first son, Asher Wrigley Siegfried, on October 19, 2016.

“He has already brought so much joy into our lives in one day,” the new mom gushed exclusively to Us at the time. “He’s strong, healthy, happy, playful and warm. Chris and I are beyond blessed with this beautiful gift of life that we are excited to have as a part of our family.”