September 2018

The duo made headlines in September 2018 when season 11 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars started airing. While Hartsock seemingly said she “settled” for her husband during a promo for the reality series, she clarified her remarks during an interview with Us.

“That was taken out of context,” she told Us. “It’s so frustrating because I didn’t say that. What I did say is exactly what is so frustrating is that because from The Bachelorette, our relationship was hidden a little bit because of all the other drama and so, people’s perspective was a lot of times that I settled and so, in that context I said, ‘People assumed that I settled for Chris.’ And then they just cut that out and used it.”

Hartsock concluded: “I obviously did not settle at all. Let’s get real. I upgraded.”