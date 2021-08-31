Exclusive Devon Sawa Shares When He Last Spoke to Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Whether They’d Work Together Again By Emily Longeretta August 31, 2021 Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Bridges/Morgan Creek/Kobal/Shutterstock (5876548e) Scott Bairstow, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Devon Sawa Wild America - 1997 Director: William Dear Morgan Creek USA Scene Still Documentary L'Amérique sauvage Shutterstock 4 1 / 4 Throwback Sawa, Thomas and Scott Bairstow starred together in Wild America. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News