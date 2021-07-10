Love Lives Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus’ Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Partners and Parents By Johnni Macke July 10, 2021 Courtesy of Diane Kruger/Instagram 15 12 / 15 April 2020 The couple enjoyed an ice cream date amid the coronavirus pandemic, complete with latex gloves. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News