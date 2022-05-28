April 2022

Kruger revealed that her fiancé bought a house in California while she was in town doing a table read for her series Swimming With Sharks. The actress, who lives in New York with Reedus, recalled the story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, explaining that after Reedus dropped her off at work he attended an open house for a home they both liked while driving past.

“I come out of my table read and there’s like 50 messages that start with, ‘I love that house. I stayed another hour. What do you think?’” she said. “Next message, ‘Should we move to California? How bout we make an offer? You know what? I made an offer. We got the house.’”

Kruger noted that the Florida native is known for his impulse buys. “I call him, like, a mad midnight shopper because, like, the most obscure objects show up the next day — like weird balls to massage his feet, toothbrushes, a house, nine motorcycles,” she added.