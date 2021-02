Danni’s Confirmation

Fans got the confirmation they needed when Danni Baird appeared on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast on February 3.

“Months before [the reunion] I had heard, like, she had even told me that they were FaceTiming or something,” Baird said of Rodriguez. “I had just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn’t tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player.”