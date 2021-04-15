J-Rod Calls It Quits

Two months after the FaceTime drama made headlines, Rodriguez and Lopez confirmed they called off their wedding after four years together.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Rodriguez and Lopez said in a statement to the Today show. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”