‘A Good Human Being’

During the December 1 episode of her podcast, Kent addressed the question of whether she would talk about her breakup in the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion. “You know there are certain things that can be discussed,” she said. “And there are certain things that go a little deeper that I will answer to the best of my ability.”

She also told listeners that she’s “big on accountability,” adding that she tries to take responsibility when she behaves in a way that upsets others. “I know that I mess up sometimes, but I am very proud of my evolution,” she explained. “And when I look in the mirror, I know that I am a good human being and that’s good enough for me.”

In the same episode, the reality star talked about going into the holiday season as a single mom. “I feel like I should be a little bit more concerned about it,” she said. “I’m actually feeling really peaceful. Who knows? As the holiday gets closer, I may start realizing, ‘Holy s–t.’”