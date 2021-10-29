James Kennedy Weighs In

“Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what,” Kent’s BFF said on the October 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “But, honestly I don’t know much. I just wish them the best. I don’t really like to dip deep into their business. You know what I mean? I’m more about me and Raquel [Leviss] these days.”

Kennedy joked about the timing of the alleged split, noting that week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules was supposed to be about his engagement to Leviss.“All we are talking about so far is Lala,” he said, adding that it’s “perfect timing” for Kent as she had a book signing the next day.