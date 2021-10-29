Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Split Speculation: Everything We Know

By
Lala Kent Explains Why She Removed ‘Fab Four’ Pic, James Kennedy Reacts
Lala Kent and James Kennedy. David Buchan/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
10
5 / 10
podcast

James Kennedy Weighs In

“Well, look, Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what,” Kent’s BFF said on the October 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “But, honestly I don’t know much. I just wish them the best. I don’t really like to dip deep into their business. You know what I mean? I’m more about me and Raquel [Leviss] these days.”

Kennedy joked about the timing of the alleged split, noting that week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules was supposed to be about his engagement to Leviss.“All we are talking about so far is Lala,” he said, adding that it’s “perfect timing” for Kent as she had a book signing the next day.

Back to top