Keeping Up Appearances?

The duo released a new episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast on October 27, but the new intro gave listeners more questions than answers.

“Hello, gorgeous. Welcome to the ‘Give Them Lala’ podcast,” Kent said in a solo recording. “We had an intro, and there was some technical difficulties, and once we sent them over to our producer, the file was nowhere to be heard. So here’s the alternative. I’m literally sitting in Ocean’s nursery giving you guys this intro.”

Although Kent didn’t mention Emmett in the intro of the podcast as she usually does, he was present for the rest of the episode, which featured a previously recorded interview with Jesse Metcalfe.