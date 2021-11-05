Quiet for Now

Addressing the split on the November 3 episode of her podcast, Lala said that she wasn’t yet ready to discuss what happened. “I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” she said. “There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today’s definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot and at this point in time, I just want to protect my child.”

In the same episode, she told listeners that she was excited to find out what might happen next in her life. “I feel like it’s weird because I, for the first time, have no idea what my future holds,” the Give Them Lala author explained. “I don’t know what each day is going to look like and for a really long time, I’ve had a schedule where everything is planned out. My future was ahead of me and I was like, ‘This is the plan.’ And I’m kind of just letting the universe take control of my life and place me where I need to be. I’m not questioning anything.”