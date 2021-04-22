October 2019

The actress detailed finding a topless photo on her husband’s phone during an October 2019 podcast.

“I saw it, and … my heart just fell. I was like, it’s here. It’s happened again. I’m such a f—king idiot … Like, how is this happening again?” she said after explaining she found the text on his Apple Watch after he deleted it from his phone. “I don’t want to live this kind of life. We just moved into this beautiful house, and we had our second kid, and we fought so hard. Why is this happening again?”

She later told Extra that the picture was from “a bot” and not an “actual person.” Kramer said: “I still do not believe he was going to tell me about it. I totally get why he would delete it and not tell me. I get that thought process, 100 percent. It is just that the toll that the trauma takes … I don’t know how much I have left of that to cry out anymore.”

Caussin added, “This has probably been the most difficult thing to date … the most difficult to swallow.”