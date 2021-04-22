October 2020

Kramer revealed during an October 2020 podcast episode that she got a DM that claimed Caussin cheated again.

“The reason why it caught me off guard was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM,” she said at the time. “I think — I told my therapist this — I almost have this weird PTSD where I go through my DMs, almost looking to see if the truth is gonna prevail in the DM again. I have this fear when I go through my DMs. … It just said, ‘Mike cheated again, I’m sorry.’ And I looked at the person’s profile, it had zero followers, so it’s like they just made this account. So, I reached out.”

While Kramer concluded that the allegation didn’t have any merit, it affected their relationship.

“The really sucky thing about it is that my default can’t go to ‘There’s no way.’ That’s where it hurts the most, where I can’t just go, ‘I trust him 1000 percent. He would never do that,’” the musician said. “I think that’s where it stung. … I started DMing this person. They’re telling me things that maybe, could make sense or maybe, could be wrong. She said a few things about his hometown and I’m like, OK, they could just look that up on the internet. She said something about, ‘He’s got a secret device,’ which has always been a fear of mine, that maybe he has some secret device that he talks to other people on.”

Caussin added at the time that he didn’t “fault” Kramer for doubting him. “My hope is that years down the line, if something like this happened again, she’d be able to bring it to me and we’d almost be able to, like, laugh about it because there is that much trust in the bank,” he said.