September 2016

Us broke the news in September 2016 that Caussin was seeking treatment for sex addiction after he cheated on his wife with several different women. The “I Got the Boy” songstress later revealed that she learned about the cheating when their daughter was 5 months old.

“We had just celebrated a year [of marriage] … That was tough. And it’s still real hard to look back on those memories because to me, they were real, but how were they real when you were doing this?” she said on Tamron Hall in 2019, alleging during their joint interview that “he could have gone to jail for some of the things” that he did before he sought treatment.

Caussin added at the time that they weren’t sharing how many people he cheated with. “The thing is, whether it’s [one] or a thousand, it doesn’t matter. I still committed those acts, I still caused pain and a rift in our relationship and hurt the woman that I loved, the damage has already been done,” he said.