How Did Diddy React to Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt?

“I’ve always been there and I will always support my brother, Kanye’s a free thinker, but the ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt, I don’t rock with it. I’m not with it,” Diddy said in a Wednesday, October 5, Instagram video, noting it should not be taken lightly considering America’s racial inequalities. “Don’t wear the shirt, don’t buy the shirt, don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.”