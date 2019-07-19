Debby Ryan’s DUI

The Jessie star was booked for driving under the influence in June 2016. After pleading no contest to a charge of reckless driving, Ryan was placed on three years’ probation and ordered to complete a DUI program and community service.

“Over the last few days I have had the chance to think about my actions, and I wish I had used better judgement,” Ryan tweeted at the time. “I recognize that I am a role model and have always worked hard to set a good example for my millions of fans. I am so sorry to disappoint everyone.”