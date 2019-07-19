Demi Lovato Punches a Backup Dancer

Back in 2010, Lovato made headlines for punching backup dancer Alex Welch in the face on a plane while on the Camp Rock 2 tour with the Jonas Brothers. The incident prompted the singer to check into treatment for the first time for substance abuse issues.

“She had already boarded the plane. I just went up to her and it was like a blur,” Lovato recalled about the incident in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated. “Everyone was freaking out. I just remember going and sitting down, texting my mom, ‘I’m sorry.’ And I slept the whole day. I just came to a breaking point.”