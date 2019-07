Joe Jonas Reveals He Smoked Weed for First Time With Miley and Demi

The Jonas Brothers singer claimed during a December 2013 interview with New York magazine that fellow Disney stars Cyrus and Lovato peer pressured him to smoke weed for the first time.

“I must have been 17 or 18. They kept saying, ‘Try it! Try it!’ so I gave it a shot, and it was all right,” Jonas said at the time. “I don’t even smoke weed that often anymore.”