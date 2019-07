Miley Cyrus’ ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

The then-15-year-old Disney star came under fire in 2008 for posing for the cover of Vanity Fair wearing nothing but a satin sheet. While Cyrus apologized at the time, she changed her tune on the 10-year anniversary of the controversy.

“IM NOT SORRY. F—-K YOU,” she tweeted alongside a 2008 issue of the New York Post, which ran the photo alongside the headline “Miley’s Shame.”