Shia LaBeouf’s Bizarre Behavior

The Even Stevens alum made headlines in 2014 after he arrived at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a bag on his head that read, “I am not famous anymore.” LaBeouf gave a series of cryptic and bizarre interviews in the following months.

In October 2015, the actor was booked for public intoxication in Austin, Texas, and spent the night in jail. A month later, he invited fans to join him for an all-night movie marathon of his own films.