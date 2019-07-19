Vanessa Hudgens’ Nude Photos

The same year High School Musical premiered on Disney Channel, Hudgens was the victim of a nude photo hack.

“I want to apologize to my fans, whose support and trust means the world to me,” she said in a statement in 2007. “I am embarrassed over this situation and regret having ever taken these photos.”

More than a decade later, Hudgens reflected on the scandal during an interview on the “Awards Chatter” podcast, admitting she was “mortified” and “terrified.”

“As a young woman, you’re figuring yourself out too. I have no regrets, but it was definitely a time where I hid out even more,” she said in April 2019. “There were probably 30 paparazzi stumbling over each other to try and get the shot [outside my hotel room]. … It was just one of those times where I was just like, ‘I want to die.’… It felt very unfair.”