Zac Efron Drops Condom on the Red Carpet

Four years after the final film in the High School Musical franchise aired, a condom accidentally fell out of Efron’s pocket at the premiere of The Lorax in February 2012.

“I never really had a pocket-checking policy prior to going on the red carpet before, but now we fully instated one,” Efron joked on the Today show after the incident. “[Sex safe] is a great message to add to the many messages of the film.”