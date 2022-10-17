Christine and Robyn

Christine has been vocal about the alleged favoritism that has existed for years between Kody and his fourth wife. Following her split from the patriarch in November 2021, Christine became even more open about her issues with the lack of time her kids received from their father while he was allegedly with Robyn and their children.

“It’s hard to see just such a contrast with Kody with how he is at Robyn’s house versus how he is at my house,” Christine said during an October 2022 episode of the series, which filmed in summer 2021. “He’s just disengaged at my house. My kids and I hike all the time. Kody came hiking with us once and he brought Robyn’s kids because he was babysitting them.”

Robyn, meanwhile, expressed concern over how Christine’s drama with Kody was affecting the entire family. “I’m looking at Kody and going, ‘Are you going to let this happen?’” Robyn confessed during a September 2022 episode after Christine told the group she was leaving Kody. “I’m looking at Christine going, ‘Are you sure? Do you know what this means?’ Because I do. That was absolute hell and it was for years. It still is hard for my kids. It’s still hard.”

Despite their issues, Christine and Robyn have bonded over their children. When Christine’s daughter Mykelti gave birth to her first child in April 2021, Robyn was asked to be there to help her through the home birth. Robyn didn’t make it in person due to COVID restrictions, but she was on call for the whole experience.

“Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond,” Christine explained during a September 2022 TLC episode that showed the birth. “When Robyn came into the family, she immediately just embraced Mykelti. I will always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti.”

Once Christine and Kody’s split was made known, Robyn revealed that she didn’t want Christine out of their lives completely. “Do you want to be done with the rest of us?” Robyn asked during an October 2022 clip. Christine responded, “No. I think that we are all going to have times when were closer together and times when we’re not. Like we are now.”

Robyn later told the cameras, “I’m still in shock a little bit. The idea that Christine wouldn’t be my sister wife, it feels wrong to me.”