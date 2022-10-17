Janelle and Christine

“Christine married Kody one year after I married Kody. It was a huge blessing because she was able to buffer,” Janelle said during the Sister Wives: One on One special in January 2022. “I thought she was a princess in the beginning. We hated each other.”

The mother of six explained that she and Christine eventually grew closer over the years, because Janelle started “going where it felt like we were wanted.”

When Christine told the wives about her and Kody’s breakup in summer 2021 — which fans saw play out during season 17 of the series — Janelle was heartbroken but knew it was coming. “I can’t imagine after 30 years, like, how this looks,” Janelle told Christine during an October 2022 episode. “You’ve just been so much, like, the fabric of everything.”

The women’s relationship, however, hasn’t changed much since Christine publicly announced the split in November 2021. In fact, Christine and Janelle took their children to Disney World together in March 2022 and have since traveled together on multiple occasions.

In September 2022, the sister wives took a road trip to Idaho to see family, which they documented on social media.