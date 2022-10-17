Janelle and Robyn

Over the years, Janelle and Robyn have battled for time with Kody — as have the other wives. When Janelle’s mom, Sheryl, died in December 2020, tension only grew between the women as Kody advised Robyn and Meri not to attend the funeral amid COVID-19 restrictions and worries.

“COVID has sort of pulled this blanket off of some of our issues,” Robyn told Janelle during a January 2022 episode of the series, after apologizing for missing the funeral. Janelle responded, “I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, ‘OK, look: do I still choose plural marriage?’ Yeah, I still choose it, but I’ve had to have that conscious decision with myself.”

Robyn, meanwhile, revealed that she hoped the family could “work this crap out” in a positive way after admitting Janelle gave her “a lot to think about.” During season 17 of the show, which filmed in summer 2021, Janelle again brought up the fact that Kody was spending almost all of his time with Robyn amid his continued COVID concerns.

“Kody doesn’t feel like he can be away from the little kids at Robyn’s house for more than two or three days at a time. So, our trips are always constrained by that,” Janelle told the cameras during an October 2022 episode. “So he has to hurry and get home.”

Robyn, for her part, admitted during an October 2022 episode that Janelle’s move into an RV could cause even more issues between the women as Kody would most likely spend more time at her home to stay away from the small space.

“I know that Janelle and Kody have had a lot of tension through the last year, year and a half because of COVID,” the mother of five said. “Is this gonna be something that brings them together because they’re working together on this RV or is it going to be something that you know they’re frustrated. I keep praying for them.”