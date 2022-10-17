Meri and Christine

Meri’s relationship with Christine also didn’t get off to the best start. She recalled during the Sister Wives: One on One special in January 2022 that “all three of us had different ideals going into how it would be” in the beginning, referring to her dynamic with Janelle and Christine. Meri confessed that she “had a harder time when Christine came,” adding, “It was definitely a rollercoaster relationship.”

When Christine announced her split from Kody in 2021, Meri was thrown off and revealed during the January 2022 tell-all that she tried to speak with the Utah native about it before the eventual breakup. “It kind of surprised me. I also understood those feelings because I felt like that before,” Meri told the show’s host. “There were times that I did reach out to her. Not always was that reciprocated.”

Christine, meanwhile, has commented about Meri and Kody’s rocky relationship, pointing to it as an example of what she didn’t want for herself. “Oh, my heart breaks when I think about their marriage. I don’t want that. I don’t want to be in a loveless marriage,” she explained during the January 2022 tell-all. “I don’t know how she does it. I guess she’s more fine with it than I am.”

The women’s tension continued during season 17 of Sister Wives, which was filmed in spring and summer 2021. During an October 2022 episode, Christine told the wives that she and Kody had called it quits, and while Meri wasn’t surprised, she told the cameras it changed their entire dynamic — and meant she and Christine were not relatives anymore.

“When a family splits up, it’s really just not that easy,” Meri said in one of her confessional interviews. “If women are not married to the same man, you’re not a sister wife anymore. I really have no idea what this all means.”