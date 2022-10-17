Meri and Janelle

“We were very much in love,” Meri recalled of her early romance with Kody during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special, which aired in January 2022. “When Janelle came into the picture, it was a struggle for me. Of course, there’s jealousy. I didn’t know how to handle it.”

Over the years, Meri and Kody have struggled in their relationship, but Janelle has tried not to take sides. “I don’t think that we’re caught in the middle. We feel the waves,” Janelle said during the tell-all. “You can feel that tension. It’s not about sides. You hurt for both of them.”

During season 17 of the TLC series, Meri and Janelle appeared to be on good terms. Fans watched Janelle and Meri share a sweet moment during an October 2022 episode of the show, which filmed in summer 2021, when Janelle stopped with her RV at Meri’s bed and breakfast following the death of her mother earlier that year.

While Meri poked fun at Janelle’s RV and confessed she could never live in a fifth-wheel she also showed her fellow sister wife support amid the life change. (Janelle lived with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Savannah, in an RV on their Coyote Pass property in 2021 but didn’t go back in summer 2022.)