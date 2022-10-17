Meri and Robyn

After Robyn joined the family in 2010, the dynamic between Kody and Meri had to shift once again. In 2014, Kody divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children from a prior marriage. He then spiritually wed Meri, but the couple have had many ups and downs in recent years.

Throughout Meri and Kody’s struggles, Robyn has been rooting for them to fix things and get back on better terms. “I just hope and pray they can figure it out one way or another and heal their relationship,” Robyn exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2021. “I pray every day that they can figure this out.”

During season 17 of the hit series, which filmed in summer 2021, Meri and Robyn appeared to be on good terms. Robyn, however, continued to get more time with the family patriarch as her kids are the youngest. Plus, Meri dealt with the death of her mother, which led her to stay in Utah and get her bed and breakfast back on track — keeping her away from the group a little longer.