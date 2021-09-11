5. She’s Sparked Controversy for Alleged Hate Speech More Than Once

Doja sparked controversy in August 2018 when some of her past homophobic tweets resurfaced. In one of the tweets, the “I Don’t Do Drugs” singer used the F-slur to refer to Tyler, the Creator and Early Sweatshirt in 2015. After retweeting one screenshot of the slur and captioning it, “Lmfaooooooo,” in 2018, she faced even more scrutiny.

“I’ve used horrible derogatory and hateful words towards people out of ignorance. I just want you guys to know that you’re incredibly special and I hold you dearly to my heart. I’m sorry for anyone I’ve offended or hurt deeply. You all are worth love and support,” she wrote via her Notes app in hopes of mending fences. “I apologize for the derogatory terms I’ve used in the past, and no one should be discriminated against for their race, religion, or sexual orientation. I love you and I hope to make more great music with and for you in the future.”

In May 2020, Doja again came under fire when a Twitter user claimed that a resurfaced video from the rapper was in an alt-right chatroom. The video was then linked to lyrics from 2015’s “Dindy Nuffin,” in which Doja uses racist slurs against Black people.

“In this video, I’m being completely f–king blackout drunk and completely f–king dumb,” the musician claimed during an Instagram Live following the incident. “This is where I’m saying, ‘Shut the f–k up, you … ’ and then I say, hard-R, the N-word. Now they thought and maybe some of you thought that I was saying, ‘Call me the hard-R N-word.’” She didn’t use the exact quote, but she insisted, “I am in no way into race play.”

Doja concluded: “If you’re a true fan of me, if you’re young … my behavior isn’t something that always needs to be followed. I’m not perfect. I shouldn’t be doing dumb shit. But also, I need to stand up for myself instead of making a video that’s diplomatically and politically correct. … I just don’t want to be the person who f–king bulls–ts you. ‘Cause I know that what makes me happy is that you guys are happy, and you know what the f–k is real.”