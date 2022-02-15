January 2022

“You find little ways,” the Run Rose Run author exclusively told Us about how the pair kept the romance alive after more than 50 years together. “Like, last year on his birthday, I dressed up in my Playboy bunny suit, made him breakfast and [ran] around in that for a little while.”

She continued: “You know, most people can keep a marriage [going strong] if you make a little effort. … We’re the perfect partners. We both have [a] great sense of humor. We’re able to, like, solve any problems and any situation, making a joke about it and not letting it get too heavy, but we respect each other and we like each other. We lucked up, let’s put it that way.”