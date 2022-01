July 2021

After joking that she wanted to pose for Playboy again for her 75th birthday, Parton recreated her Playboy cover for Dean’s birthday. “My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy,” she said in an Instagram video that showed her dressed in bunny ears and a bowtie. “He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years — and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”