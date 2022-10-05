Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know Her 11 Siblings

9 to 5! Dolly Rebecca Parton is a country music legend with an iconic platinum blonde hairdo — and one of 11 siblings.

The “Jolene” singer was born on January 19, 1946, to Avie Lee Parton and Robert Lee Parton and rose to fame in the 1960s through various solo records and duets with Porter Wagoner including “The Last Thing on My Mind.”

Midway through the ’60s, Dolly tied the knot with Carl Thomas Dean. While the two have been notoriously low-key with their romance over the years, they have been married for over 50 years. Some of the Grammy award winner’s most popular songs include “9 to 5,” “Jolene” and “Coat of Many Colors.” The Country Music Hall of Famer has also acted in Rhinestone, Steel Magnolias, and Joyful Noise and she is part owner of The Dollywood Company, which is the creator of the Dollywood theme park and numerous other entertainment venues.

While Dolly has seen a monocle of success throughout her career, her siblings have seen their own fair share of compliments in the music industry. with many collaborating with the “Touch Your Woman” songstress.

Scroll down to see what some of Dolly’s brothers and sisters have been up to over the years.