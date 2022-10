Floyd Parton

Out of the limelight was Floyd Parton. He did not have the desire to perform, instead choosing to stick with behind-the-scenes work alongside Dolly. Born in 1957, the songwriter and composer helped pen classics such as “Rockin’ Years” and the Heartbreaker album’s “Nickels and Dimes”.

Floyd remained our star’s songwriting partner most of his life until he passed away in 2018.