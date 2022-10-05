Dolly Parton’s Family Album: Get to Know Her 11 Siblings

Rachel Ann Dennison

Born in 1959, Rachel Dennison has dabbled in everything from bands to sitcoms and modeling for Playboy magazine.

Rachel is now retired from singing and acting. Her career began with a band she and her brother Randy started named Honey Creek. However, after the band failed to find commercial success, she switched to acting and starred in Dolly’s sitcom 9 to 5 (based on the iconic Dolly film Nine to Five) from 1982 to1988. Rachel played a fictionalized version of herself named Doralee.